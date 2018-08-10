Express photographer looks back at 10 years with favourite pictures

I’m Ian, the staff photographer at Baylis Media, which publishes The Maidenhead Advertiser and its sister papers the Windsor & Slough Express.

This week marks my 10th year in the job and I thought it was a good time for a photographic review of the last decade.

Our patch in Berkshire has had quite an eventful decade, with Maidenhead being the constituency for Prime Minister Theresa May and Windsor Castle holding many events with the Royals, including a visit from a US President.

I was also lucky to cover the Paralympics in 2012, both at Dorney Lake and at the Olympic Park in London.

Local sport news has also been colourful, with promotions for both Maidenhead United and Maidenhead RFC, and I’ve also been on-hand to photograph the unusual – a policeman receiving a parking ticket as well as a riot policeman giving a helping hand to an elderly lady.