    • Date set for Devine Santa Dash

    The Christmas spirit is starting early in Windsor in aid of the area’s children’s hospice.

    Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service is holding its sixth annual Santa Dash on Sunday November, 25 in Windsor Town Centre.

    The 5km event starts at 9am and will take in sights such as the Long Walk, castle and Queen Victoria’s statue, raising money for the local children’s hospice charity in Maidenhead.

    Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service was founded eleven years ago to improve care and support for children with life limiting conditions in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and surrounding counties.

    To join in the Santa Dash, register at  http://www.alexanderdevine.org/santareg18.html.

    Contact fundraising@alexandervine.org or call Julia Philipson on 01628 822777 for more infomation.

     

