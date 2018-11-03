Campaigners raise more than £110k to save the Swan pub

A community’s efforts to save a village pub have advanced again.

The Swan, in Clewer Village, was put up for sale by the Wellington Pub Company in April and as reported in The Express on October 19, campaigners said they had received a mortgage offer and were ready to proceed with the purchase of the asset in Mill Lane.

The Swan Clewer Community Interest Company (CIC) set up a PR and Fundraising Group, who announced on Wednesday it has raised £112,000 of its £200,000 target to start refurbishments.

It also confirmed that a New Investors Meeting will take place at the Green Room School, in Albert Street, on Tuesday, November 6 at 7pm.

The pub is planned to become a key location for the graduate programme being developed by the school to provide young people with additional needs a safe environment to transition into work.

The aim of the meeting is to give anyone who has recently become aware of the campaign initiative an opportunity to meet the people behind the project.

It is open to everybody, but anyone willing to attend is encouraged to contact the group. Email info@theswanwindsor.co.uk.