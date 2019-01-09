Heathrow's runway proposals could 'end' all-day flying over Windsor

All-day flying over Windsor could ‘come to an end’ if Heathrow decides to change how it operates airspace, according to a noise reduction campaign group.

This week the airport launched its Airspace and Future Operations consultation which aims to get the public’s views on the airport’s plans for future flight paths and night flights.

Planes currently fly all-day over Windsor and land on the Northern runway when there is an easterly wind.

But John Stewart, chairman of HACAN, said the community could be given respite with the introduction of a third runway, with plane landings being split over three runways rather than just using one.

John said: “A lot of West London will be badly hit by these proposals but there will be many other communities who will be relieved at the prospect of all-day flying coming to an end.

“It amounts to a near-revolution to Heathrow’s flight paths.”

Heathrow’s eight-week consultation is also seeking the public’s views on how a ban on night-flights should be introduced.

The airport has been told by parliament that it will need to introduce a six-and-a-half-hour break from flights if it gets approval to build a third runway.

Airport bosses said their preference was for the ban to be in force between 11pm and 5.30am.

Emma Gilthorpe, Heathrow’s executive director for expansion, said: “We are committed to delivering expansion responsibly and putting the needs of local communities at the heart of our growth plans.

“This stage of open and transparent consultation is critical to developing the best outcomes from Heathrow’s future airspace and operations, and we encourage you to take part and help shape our plan for a fairer, future Heathrow.”

Consultation events will be held at Nicholson’s Shopping Centre on February 7 and the Windsor Youth and Community Centre, in Alma Road, the following day.