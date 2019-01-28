Queensmead School announces closure due to 'economic reasons'

A private school in Windsor has announced it will be closing at the end of the week due to ‘economic reasons’.

Queensmead School, formerly known as Brigidine School, said it plans to shut on Thursday (Jan31), leaving parents in a scramble to find new school places for their children.

In a letter seen by the Express today, Queensmead School director Michael Fleming said he had been working on a deal to sell the school, in Kings Road, to an overseas schools group.

But it has now been forced to close after a deal to sell it fell through on January 14.

A spokeswoman for Queensmead School said: “It is with great sadness that due to economic reasons we have to announce today that Queensmead School (Windsor) Limited has taken steps to be placed into Administration/Liquidation.

“The management team will be working with our parents and students over the coming week to help find the most appropriate local schools to move to and the school will regrettably close at the end of business on Thursday, January 31.”