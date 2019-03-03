Berkshire Freemasons donate to Alexander Devine

Berkshire Freemasons have given £1,359 to the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

The grant, from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, will go on play therapy for children with life limiting or threatening conditions.

Claire Coldicott, director of fund-raising at the hospice, in Woodlands Park, said: “We’re very grate-ful to Berkshire Freemasons for their generous grant, which will enable us to provide 16 sessions of specially designed play activities that will make a huge difference to the emotional and physical well-being of the children we support.”