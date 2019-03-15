Alexander First School celebrates World Book Day

After taking part in a week of literary activities leading up to World Book Day, children finished the week with a readathon on Thursday (March 7).

Dressed as their favourite fictional characters, pupils and teachers at the school in Kenneally, Oakley Green settled down to an hour of sponsored reading.

Sat comfortably on mats and cushions in the school hall children either read independently or were read to.

They were able to change their books every ten minutes and Deputy headteacher Mrs Naomi Corcoran said there was ‘a real buzz’ amoung the pupils.

She said: “It was brilliant, they really enjoyed it and they all stayed there for an hour, even the reception children.

The total raised hasn’t been finalised but whatever the amount, the school council will decide how it will be best spent.