Red Bull Timelaps cycling returns to Windsor Great Park

The Red Bull Timelaps cycling relay is returning to Windsor Great Park – and the relay bike race is now accepting entries.

The event will be take place on Saturday, 26 and Sunday, 27th October and there are currently 1,000 spaces available,enough for 250 teams to enter.

The Red Bull Timelaps is one of the largest one-day cycling events in the world, lasting 25 hours.

Teams of four compete through the night, as the clocks turn back, with the aim of completing as many laps as possible on a 6.6 km closed circuit.

Only one rider from each team is allowed on the course at one time and the race features a power hour from 2am, when the clocks go back. During this hour laps count for double and a new, smaller course is opened

Also, for first time, Red Bull is offering a solo category, for riders who have experience in 24-hour races. Solo riders must have a support crew member to help them on the day.