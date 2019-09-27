SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 27
17 °C
Sat, 28
18 °C
Sun, 29
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Princess Eugenie launches London to Monaco cycle ride in Windsor Great Park

    Princess Eugenie and singer James Blunt were in Windsor Great Park on Tuesday Sept-ember 17 to start a London-to-Monaco bike ride. 

    Seventy cyclists were embarking on the eight-day fundraising ride organised by the Blue Marine Foundation (Blue), a charity which creates marine reserves and supports sustainable fishing.

    James Blunt, an ambassador for the charity, said: “It is a pleasure to be a part of the London-to-Monaco cycle ride after having worked alongside Blue for a number of years.”

    Arlo Brady, from Blue added: “Our ambition is to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030. Today that figure is more like 4.8 per cent, so there is much to do.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved