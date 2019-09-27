Princess Eugenie launches London to Monaco cycle ride in Windsor Great Park

Princess Eugenie and singer James Blunt were in Windsor Great Park on Tuesday Sept-ember 17 to start a London-to-Monaco bike ride.

Seventy cyclists were embarking on the eight-day fundraising ride organised by the Blue Marine Foundation (Blue), a charity which creates marine reserves and supports sustainable fishing.

James Blunt, an ambassador for the charity, said: “It is a pleasure to be a part of the London-to-Monaco cycle ride after having worked alongside Blue for a number of years.”

Arlo Brady, from Blue added: “Our ambition is to protect 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030. Today that figure is more like 4.8 per cent, so there is much to do.”