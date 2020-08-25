Community-owned Clewer pub finalist in national awards

A community-owned pub in Clewer is a finalist for a nationwide award.

The Swan, in Mill Lane, has been recognised in the Great British Pub Awards, which this year are focused on what pubs have done to keep going and to help the community during lockdown.

The pub has been shortlisted as finalists in the category ‘Keeping the community entertained’.

In a statement, the pub said: “There were over 600 entrants across 15 categories, so we're very proud to have made it to the finals.”

Winners will be chosen by public vote, and voting closes tomorrow (Wednesday, August 26) at 11.59pm.

Those who are victorious will be announced via a live stream event on Thursday, September 24.

Visit www.theswanwindsor.co.uk/great-british-pub.html to cast your vote.