    • Weekend of fun for family and beer-lovers at The Swan in Clewer

    Adrian Williams

    Adrian Williams

    The Swan in Clewer is celebrating an extended-hours weekend of family fun with new beers sourced from far and wide this weekend.

    The community pub will kick off its Swanfest – part COVID-easing celebration, part belated second birthday party – at the earlier opening hour of 10am on Friday (today), Saturday and Sunday.

    As well as games, crafts, story-time, a treasure hunt and face-painting for children, the pub will be raising money for Windsor Homeless Project via a raffle and a chance to throw wet sponges at general manager Micky Foden-Andrews in the stocks.

    The barbecue will be fired up for Friday lunch and weekend lunch and evening meals. Keen beer-drinkers will be able to try seven or eight ‘guest beers.’

    There are also wines and ciders.

    Windsor

