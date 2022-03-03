‘One of the best’ pancake races takes place in Windsor

Pancake Day was a flipping good one in Windsor this year as the town’s much-loved pancake race returned on Tuesday.

12 teams and six mascots took part in the event to race for the Flippin Windsor and Eton Pancake frying pan trophy.

This year’s event featured the added novelty of Platinum Jubilee-inspired crown shaped pancakes baked by Heidi’s Bakery.

Muddy Boots, Community First Responders, Structural Engineers and Epic Bars, to name a few, made their pancake race debut this year.

For spectators, freshly cooked pancakes were on sale and available throughout the day for everyone from Windsor Creperie.

Furthermore, the popular mascot race took place with six fully-costumed characters including Duck Tours and a bear from Epic Bar.

Ultimately, Thames Valley Police Community Safety would take home the honours with an impressive set of races to clinch the trophy.

The main heats were closely fought; hosted by Jeff Lloyd, the number of close finishes made it difficult for the judges to decide the final standings.

Salamandra UK would take the top spots on the podium, Salapancakes 2 and 1 finishing first and second respectively.

There would be even more success for Salamandra UK which took the prize for best-dressed participant as well, whilst the bronze medal would go to Muddy Boots, also known as Little Muddy Boots Windsor.

More than £300 was raised during the event, which will go towards Windsor’s Safety Hub and the Windsor Homeless Charity.

Sue Watts, manager at Windsor Royal Station shopping centre, said: “This has been one of the best pancake races we have hosted and one of the most enjoyable, with lots of people coming to support the event.”

The races were supported by Windsor Royal Station shopping centre, Heidi’s Bakery, Argraves engravers and the event was organised by the Windsor, Eton and Ascot Town Partnership.

W View more photos at windsorexpress.co.uk

Web body

Pancake Day was a flipping good one in Windsor this year as the town’s much-loved pancake race returned on Tuesday.

12 teams and six mascots took part in the event to race for the Flippin Windsor and Eton Pancake frying pan trophy.

This year’s event featured the added novelty of Platinum Jubilee-inspired crown shaped pancakes baked by Heidi’s Bakery.

Muddy Boots, Community First Responders, Structural Engineers and Epic Bars, to name a few, made their pancake race debut this year.

For spectators, freshly cooked pancakes were on sale and available throughout the day for everyone from Windsor Creperie.

Furthermore, the popular mascot race took place with six fully-costumed characters including Duck Tours and a bear from Epic Bar.

Ultimately, Thames Valley Police Community Safety would take home the honours with an impressive set of races to clinch the trophy.

The main heats were closely fought; hosted by Jeff Lloyd, the number of close finishes made it difficult for the judges to decide the final standings.

Salamandra UK would take the top spots on the podium, Salapancakes 2 and 1 finishing first and second respectively.

There would be even more success for Salamandra UK which took the prize for best-dressed participant as well, whilst the bronze medal would go to Muddy Boots, also known as Little Muddy Boots Windsor.

More than £300 was raised during the event, which will go towards Windsor’s Safety Hub and the Windsor Homeless Charity.

Sue Watts, manager at Windsor Royal Station shopping centre, said: “This has been one of the best pancake races we have hosted and one of the most enjoyable, with lots of people coming to support the event.”

The races were supported by Windsor Royal Station shopping centre, Heidi’s Bakery, Argraves engravers and the event was organised by the Windsor, Eton and Ascot Town Partnership.