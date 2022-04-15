Anti-trespass measures planned for grade II-listed bridge pipe

A gasworks company is looking to install spike matting over one of its main gas pipes – affecting a grade II listed railway bridge in Windsor.

The bridge, known as Span 128 Windsor Viaduct, was constructed to carry the Slough-to-Windsor branch of Great Western Railway. Some of it was built in 1849, hence the grade II listed status.

It also has ‘artistic interest through its striking appearance’ and is associated with engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel and his famous designs.

The site is located west of Windsor, on Barry Avenue, along the River Thames within Baths Island Park and south of open land by Meadow Lane.

Gas company Cadent’s high pressure gas pipe is attached to the bridge deck. The company says it needs extra security to prevent trespassing and malicious damage.

It says this is ‘essential’ for the protection of public safety as well as its asset – adding that it has a ‘statutory duty’ to maintain an efficient and safe pipeline.

They said that the site will be accessed via Alexandria Park and thus the Thames Footpath can remain open should works go ahead.