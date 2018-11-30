Community group has bid for The Swan pub accepted

A pub in Clewer has been saved after the community group looking to revive it had their bid accepted last week.

The Swan, in Mill Lane, was put up for sale by Wellington Pub Company in April and has been closed for two years, but on Friday, November 23 campaigners announced their offer to purchase the 19th century asset had been given the green light.

The Swan Clewer Community Interest Company (CIC) want to turn the watering hole into a community hub in partnership with Windsor’s Green Room School, which will use it as a space to develop its students.

The group plan to complete the purchase in time to start work early 2019, with a view to opening about three months later.

A total of £148,000 has been raised of the groups £200,000 target to start refurbishments.

The group said they will identify any unsafe spots in the pub and replace aspects such as roofing and damp.

Director Richard Allen, executive head at The Green Room School, has been working with Willie Calvert, of the Windsor and Eton Brewery, to deliver the project.

Mr Allen said: “It feels great. We have worked on it for over two years, but it feels it has now come at the right time.

“The keys are not in our hands yet, and I do not like to count chickens, but we are going through that process now. We are at this critical point.

“It will start quite rustic, but it is important that we start in that vein because the pub will grow with the community. I don’t think anyone is expecting a finished product.

“I would like to thank the Royal Borough, the residents of Clewer who have backed it, and West Windsor Residents Association.“Thanks specifically to our PR and fundraising committee – people who have given their time for nothing - they are so keen for this to work.

“I am pretty confident we have got something special.”

Visit www.theswanwindsor.co.uk for more information.