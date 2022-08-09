Police provide update into death at Liquid Leisure Windsor

An investigation into the death of an 11-year-old girl at Liquid Leisure Windsor is being treated as ‘unexplained but non-suspicious’ by police.

The investigation was launched following the tragedy at the Datchet water park on Saturday afternoon, in which a girl got into difficulty in the water.

Flowers have been left at the entrance to the water park, and the girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being offered support by officers.

Thames Valley Police is also working with officers from Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead as they conduct an investigation to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.

Detective Inspector Stuart May, based at Windsor police station, said: “The thoughts of everyone at Thames Valley Police continue to be with the victim’s loved ones after such a tragic incident.

“We have conducted a thorough investigation and have not identified any suspicious circumstances so a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“We have been liaising with the council’s officers who will now take over responsibility for the investigation to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.

“Once again, I would ask that the victim’s family and friends’ privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the girl during this most difficult time.

“We have been liaising with the police during their stage of the investigation.

“We are now taking over responsibility and conducting a health and safety investigation to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.”