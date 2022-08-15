Liquid Leisure Windsor banned from reopening by Royal Borough

Liquid Leisure Windsor has been banned from reopening by the council following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the Datchet water park.

The park has not reopened since the tragedy on Saturday, August 6 in which a girl, named in the national press as Kyra Hill from Croydon, got into difficulty at Liquid Leisure.

As investigations into her death continue, the Royal Borough has now issued a notice prohibiting ‘all recreational activities associated with the lake’ until Liquid Leisure provides ‘suitable and sufficient risk assessments’ to prevent or reduce the risk of drowning.

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough said: "The legal onus is on businesses to comply with relevant health and safety legislation, and ensure they have in place suitable and sufficient risk assessments and associated safe systems of work to identify and manage risks.

“We are in the early stages of conducting a health and safety investigation into the tragic incident at Liquid Leisure to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.

“Alongside this, in light of the recent fatality, we have served a notice prohibiting all recreational activities associated with the lake until Liquid Leisure has satisfied the council they have suitable and sufficient risk assessments to prevent or reduce the risk of drowning.

“We would again like to express our deepest condolences to the girl’s family and friends.”

Liquid Leisure Windsor has been contacted for comment.