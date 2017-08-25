Great Western Railway issues travel advice for Reading Festival goers

As thousands of people across the area make their way to this weekend's Reading Festival, Great Western Railway has issued travel advice for those travelling by train.

Festival ticket holders are being advised to allow plenty of time for their journey as a queuing system will be in place to help passengers board trains in safety.

Attendees are advised to leave Reading Station by the south exit (closest to the city centre shops), where they can catch a shuttle bus, a taxi or walk to the festival site. A queuing system will be in place for the shuttle bus and ticket holders are advised to use the pedestrian crossing a signposted.

For those heading home in the early hours of Monday morning, GWR is putting on three additional trains from Reading.

These are:

0140 Reading to London Paddington, calling at: Twyford, Maidenhead, Slough, and Ealing Broadway

0325 Reading to Paddington calling at: Twyford, Maidenhead, Slough, and Ealing Broadway

0437 Reading to Paddington calling at: Twyford, Maidenhead, Slough, and Ealing Broadway

0504 Reading to Redhill calling at: Wokingham, Black Water, North Camp, Ash, Guildford, Shalford, Dorking (Deepdene), and Reigate

Passengers for these trains are advised to use the north entrance at Reading Station and allow at least two hours to get to their train from the festival venue if have a booked a ticket on a specific service.