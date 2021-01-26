Royal Borough and Bucks eateries retain Michelin Stars

Restaurants across the Royal Borough and Bucks have retained coveted Michelin Stars after the 2021 results were announced yesterday (Monday).

In a virtual ceremony, Bray remained the only place in the UK outside of London to boast restaurants with three Michelin stars, an award reserved for the very highest quality in the industry.

The Waterside Inn, in Ferry Road, and The Fat Duck, in High Street, retained their trio of stars, while fellow Bray restaurant Hinds Head, also in High Street, retained one star.

In Marlow, Tom Kerridge's The Hand and Flowers retained two stars, and The Coach, in West Street, kept hold of one star.

The Crown in Burchetts Green retained one star in the Michelin Guide 2021.

Over in Ascot, Coworth Park, in Blacknest Road, retained a single star.