SMART MOTORWAYS: Midweek closures planned on M4

04:17PM, Tuesday 09 November 2021
Overnight closures will be in place on the M4 this week for smart motorway roadworks.
The westbound carriageway will be shut between Junction 6 (Slough/Windsor) and Junction 8/9 (Maidenhead) from 8pm tonight (Tuesday) to 6am tomorrow.
The same closure will be in place overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.
National Highways said the eastbound carriageway will also be closed between Junction 5 (Langley) and Junction 4B (M25) from 10pm tonight to 5.30am tomorrow.
The same closure will be in place overnight on Wednesday and Thursday.
Overnight closures are also planned this weekend between Junction 4B (M25) and Junction 3 (Hayes & Harlington).
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
There will be displays at Windsor Racecourse and Legoland, local fireworks in Burnham and Twyford and smaller displays at schools in the Royal Borough.
Concerns have been raised after a man in Windsor was hit by human waste from an aeroplane whilst in his garden.
A stretch of the M4 will be closed in both directions this weekend as works continue on the Smart Motorways project.