Maidenhead schools named in top primaries list by The Sunday Times

A number of schools across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas have been named as top performers in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022.

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19.

Parent Power is widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s highest-achieving schools.

Lowbrook Academy, Maidenhead, has secured top primary school in the South East, ranking seventh in the country.

Furthermore, Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School in Cookham has ranked joint-seventh in the region, tied-47th in the country.

Meanwhile, Sir William Borlase's Grammar School in Marlow ranked 10th in the top state secondary schools in the South East, 44th across the country.

In the independent secondary schools category, Eton College in Windsor ranked sixth in the South East (11th nationally) whilst St Mary's School Ascot ranked ninth (17th).

Primary schools are ranked on the average outcomes achieved by schools in Standard Assessment Tests (SATs) in the three years, 2017-19. A score of 100 in reading, grammar, or maths indicates children are performing exactly as expected in that category.

Secondary schools use the average percentage of A* to B grades at A-level (which is given a double weighting) and the average percentage of entries returning 9-7 or A* and A grades at GCSE.

Lowbrook and Holy Trinity scored a total aggregated score of 339.7 and 334 respectively.

For Sir William Borlase, students achieved 77 per cent A*-B in A-levels, whilst 70.6 of GCSE grades were in the top three marks.

Alastair McCall, editor of Parent Power, said: “The need for clarity about school examination performance has never been greater after two years of teacher assessed grades, during which for completely understandable reasons, the numbers of top grades increased dramatically.

“We felt it was important to go back to the last sets of moderated public examination outcomes from 2019, 2018 and 2017 to get the most accurate and current view of school academic achievement.

“By taking a three-year average, we mitigated against relatively poor performance in a one-off year.

“At a time when some schools are making hard to substantiate claims of academic prowess based on outcomes from 2021 and 2020, we believe these rankings – and all the additional information on offer in Parent Power – provide parents with a more reliable guide to academic achievement in schools today.”