M4 closed for smart motorway works

10:05AM, Saturday 05 February 2022
The M4 is partly closed this weekend around Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead.
From February 4 to 7, the M4 will be closed in both directions between Junctions 6 (Slough-Windsor) and 8/9 (Maidenhead).
The closure will start after 8pm Friday, February 4 and the motorway will reopen by 6am on Monday, February 7.
