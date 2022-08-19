Father vows to 'uncover whole truth' over daughter's death at Liquid Leisure

The father of an 11-year-old girl who drowned at Liquid Leisure water park says he will not stop until the 'whole truth' is uncovered over her death.

Kyra Hill, from Croydon, died after getting into difficulty in the water at the Datchet venue on Saturday, August 6.

Health and safety investigations into Kyra’s death are continuing and the water park has been banned from re-opening by Windsor and Maidenhead council until Liquid Leisure provides suitable risk assessments to prevent or reduce the risk of drowning.

In a statement issued by the family’s legal representatives, Fieldfisher, Leonard Hill said: “We are going through every parent’s worst nightmare.

“I will not stop until we uncover the whole truth as to what happened to Kyra and why she apparently drowned amid trained staff.

“To put the record straight, Kyra was not playing on inflatables, she was swimming in the area designated for swimming.”

Leonard described his daughter as a ‘beautiful, courageous, determined, happy and loving girl’ who genuinely cared for everyone.

He added: “She was pure in heart, mind, thoughts and action. She stood for what was true and right and was a natural leader.

“Popular amongst her peers, friends and family. She loves football and was determined to be a professional player for Man United women's team. She would never miss a training session or a match.”

The family said Kyra should have been celebrating her 12th birthday this week and they intended to fight for ‘truth and justice’ for their daughter.

“We miss Kyra very much and we are deeply disturbed, distraught and broken by what was allowed to happen to her at the Liquid Leisure Windsor. We feel let down by Liquid Leisure,” a statement added.

Serious injury lawyers Jill Greenfield and Harvinder Kaur of Fieldfisher are representing the family.

Ms Kaur confirmed that the local authority is investigating what happened and an inquest will open at Reading Coroners Court.

Ms Greenfield said: " Our focus is to support the family to navigate the legal process and find out how this could ever have happened to a young girl who was simply celebrating her friend's birthday.”

A spokesperson for the Royal Borough said: “We are in the early stages of conducting a health and safety investigation into the tragic incident at Liquid Leisure to determine any potential breaches under relevant health and safety legislation.

“Alongside this, in light of the recent fatality, we have served a notice prohibiting all recreational activities associated with the lake until Liquid Leisure has satisfied the council they have suitable and sufficient risk assessments to prevent or reduce the risk of drowning."

A Liquid Leisure spokesman said: "We are all devastated by the tragic incident which took place in the designated swimming area of our lake and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected. We are fully cooperating with the authorities and the ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when we can."