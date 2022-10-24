Elizabeth line timetable for Berkshire passengers revealed

The arrival of the Elizabeth line connection into central London is only a few weeks away - and the timetable has been released ahead of the route's expansion next month.

People in Maidenhead and Slough will be able to cruise into the heart of the capital from Sunday November 6, it was announced in August.

It means those travelling from Berkshire can travel on one train without having to change at Paddington.

The project - costing £18.9billion - has been hit with a series of major setbacks and was meant to be complete back in 2018, while there have also been reports of the scheme suffering funding shortfalls as costs spiralled.

House prices on the line have sky-rocketed and much building work has been promised in towns like Maidenhead and Slough to go alongside the arrival of Crossrail, with both locations added to the tube map for the first time.

During peak times there will be four trains per hour (one every 15 minutes) travelling between Reading and central London and six trains per hour (one every 10 minutes) travelling to and from Maidenhead.

During off-peak times, there will be two trains per hour (one every 30 minutes) travelling between Reading and central London and four trains per hour travelling to and from Maidenhead.

Customers will also be able to use the Elizabeth line seven days a week as Sunday services commence for the first time from November 6.

Commuters from Berkshire and South Bucks will benefit from a selection of fast trains which miss out some stations during the early morning rush on weekdays.

This includes the 7.40am and 8.10am trains from Reading, which bypass Taplow, Iver and Langley.

These services will reach Tottenham Court Road at 8:38am and 9:08am respectively, taking just under one hour to reach the central London tunnels.

During the evening weekday rush hour, there will be a fast service at 5.18pm from Tottenham Court Road, which reaches Slough at 5.52pm and Maidenhead at 6:02pm.

The 6.24pm from Tottenham Court Road will also miss out smaller stations and get into Slough and Maidenhead at 7:01pm and 7.15pm respectively.

Services will be slightly reduced at weekends but those wishing to visit London for an evening may be tempted by the 8.19pm train from Maidenhead, which reaches Bond Street in less than an hour.

This timetable will be in place until December 10, when there will be the annual changes to train schedules.

The full line and final timetable – which will eventually stretch from Reading in the west to Shenfield in Essex – is not expected to open until May next year.

To view the timetable, click here. For more information on the project, click here.