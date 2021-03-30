Chef hopes to open 'UK's most sustainable pub' and restaurant in Old Windsor

A new pub and restaurant with 'luxury bedrooms' is to open in Old Windsor in May.

Chef Adam Handling is opening up The Loch and Tyne on May 17 with a vision for it to become a 'home-from-home dining destination' and a 'local favourite'.

The venue will be open seven days a week and will be 'Adam's take on a traditional British pub', celebrating English wines and his signature snacks.

He also hopes the site will become one of the country's most sustainable pubs with its own vegetable garden, orchard, flowerbeds, an area for composting biodegradable waste from the kitchen and solar panels to reduce electricity consumption.

He has teamed up with Estrella Damm to create an eco-beer garden which will use solar-panelled phone charging points, blankets made from recycled materials, and table decor made from homegrown herbs.

There will also be upcycled furniture and water used in all of the sinks will be recycled as toilet water to minimise water waste.

This is his first venue outside London and the pub's name is inspired by when he first met two of his chefs - Steven Kerr in Newcastle in 2008 and Jonny McNeil in St Andrews in 2010. Both Steven and Jonny have been named as co-chef proprietors.

Adam said: “Without the strength and versatility of my incredible team, I wouldn’t have even been able to open anything this year, let alone this absolutely stunning pub.

"I’ve always dreamed of having a pub as part of the group and to have Steven and Jonny, who have both worked with me for such a long time, at my side is such a great feeling.

"They aren’t just my team, they’re my best friends and have helped me to build my restaurant group. To be able to make them Co-Chef Proprietors is the most exciting and rewarding feeling in the world. I’ll be visiting them every Sunday for a roast and a pint!”