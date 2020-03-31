SPONSORED: A letter from Fiona Devine on the future of Berkshire's children's hospice

Open Letter from Fiona Devine

Dear Friends,

When my son Alexander passed away 14 years ago, I pledged to create a local children’s hospice service that I wish he and my family had benefitted from during the years of treatment he had to endure.

Alexander was a kind boy whose bravery inspired so many people to support us along our journey. I didn’t build Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service alone, it was built by you, our wonderful and generous community as a legacy to our extraordinary son.

Together we have come so far but now we are facing one of the toughest challenges we have come up against. It weighs heavy on my heart as we prepare for the difficult times ahead and my hope is that you will continue to support our charity as we navigate our way through these unprecedented times.

For now, we are doing all we can to provide our children and families with the specialist care that they need. We look after some of the most vulnerable people in our community and so their wellbeing, along with the Alexander Devine team is of the upmost importance. We continue to take measures in line with Public Health guidance to minimise any risks. This has to date involved closing our Day Care sessions, including our hyrdrotherapy pool, and focussing on providing valuable support for our families in their own homes.

However, the stark reality is that our children’s hospice service is under threat. 96% of what we need to run our service comes from fundraising and donations. It is clear that with most of our fundraising activities for the coming months cancelled that it will be enormously difficult for us to raise the money to fund our service. We estimate a loss of over £400,000 in the next 3 months.

On 27 March 2007 I established this charity and our community and individuals rallied around to help me make our dream a reality. Now 13 years later I urge this amazing community to help us. We need your help more than ever.

To each and every one of you, please give what you can to help us maintain our much-needed and valued service. Whilst we are grateful for any donation, what we need most of all is a sustainable income so please consider a pledge of a regular gift; a monthly donation that will help us as we plan for the future of our children’s hospice service.

From myself and the whole of the Alexander Devine team, our heartfelt thanks and we wish you and your families all the very best.

Stay safe and well

Fiona CEO and Co-Founder

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service