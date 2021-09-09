SPONSORED: Pup Up Cafe™ comes to High Wycombe

Pup Up Cafe™ travels the UK bringing doggy communities together & they’re coming to High Wycombe for our Pugs & Frenchies!

Pup Up Cafe™ travels across the UK and hosts breed specific dog events, it’s one hell of a paw-ty. Currently hosting events for Dachshunds, Pugs, Frenchies, Poodles/Doodles and much more.

With unlimited treats for every pooch in attendance, unlimited puppuccinos, treat stations, local trade stands offering lots of breed related goods for sale, tunnels, ball pits and lots more, we’re very keen for a visit. We have been everywhere from Blackpool to Bournemouth and Truro to Glasgow over the past few years with events all around the country planned for 2021.

With plans including different breed events plus a few special surprises, it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. Check out some of the photos from our last few events to see what we’re all in need of right now, keep up to date with the cutest puppy pictures and their ‘Daily Dog Pic’ via the Instagram here: www.instagram.com/pupupcafe

If you want to visit, alongside the dogs and dog owners they offer a limited number of ‘Regular Human’ tickets for the unfortunates that don’t own a pooch, check the events out over on Facebook or the website below!



High Wycombe Pug event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1260812201036962/

High Wycombe Frenchie event: https://www.facebook.com/events/547683543077156/



www.facebook.com/pupupcafe

www.pupup.cafe/tickets