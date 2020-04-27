Windsor bridge repairs mean multiple road closures over several months



Repair works on a Windsor bridge are set to result in several road closures over the next few months.



Starting from today (Monday), work is taking place on the QueenElizabeth Bridge on the A332 Windsor Way, which requires urgent repairs.



Over time, water underneath the bridge has corroded the steel connections, or cable ties, that take the load of the structure as vehicles travel over it.



Volker Highways, on behalf of the Royal Borough, is working to replace the cable ties. While the majority of the work will take place underneath the bridge, some full and partial road closures will also be necessary between May and January 2020.



The first two road closures will take place during ‘phase one’ of the repairs, the enabling works, which will last eight weeks from today.



One northbound lane will be closed, from Clarence Road to Junction 6 M4, from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8, 9am to 4pm.



The road will also be closed to all traffic on the northbound carriageway from Monday, May 18 to Wednesday, May 20, 10am to 6pm.



The main works will then take place from Monday, August 17 to Friday, January 8 2021, and will see many more closures.



See the full list of closures during phase two in the list below:



Monday, August 17 to Thursday, November 12.

Northbound and southbound lane closures 24 hours. The road can still be used but one lane will be shut each side.



Monday, August 17 to Wednesday, August 19.

Northbound and southbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.



Wednesday, 26 August to Friday August, 28.

Northbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the northbound direction.



Thursday, September 3 to Saturday, September 5.

Northbound and southbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.



Thursday, September 17 to Saturday, September 19.

Northbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the northbound direction.



Thursday, September 24 to Saturday, September 26.

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.



Thursday, October 8 to Saturday, October 10.

Northbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the northbound direction.



Thursday, October 15 to Saturday, October 17.

Northbound and southbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.



Tuesday, November 3 to Thursday, November 5

Northbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the northbound direction.



Tuesday, November 10 to Thursday, November 12.

Northbound and Southbound Full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.



Friday, November 27 to Sunday, November 29

Northbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in the northbound direction.



Friday, December 4 to Sunday, December 6

Northbound and southbound full closure 10pm to 6am.



Thursday, December 10 to Sunday, December 13.

Northbound and southbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.



Tuesday, January 5 to Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Northbound and southbound full closure 10pm to 6am. The road will be closed to all traffic in both directions.