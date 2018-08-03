Stats show scale of pub closures in Slough and Windsor

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) have laid bare the scale of pub closures in the Royal Borough and Slough.

About 105 pubs and bars were open in the Royal Borough last year, down from roughly 130 in 2010.

In Slough, the statistics – which were rounded by the ONS – show the town’s establishments fell from 35 in 2010 to 25 last year.

CAMRA pub protection officer Mark Newcombe said: “There are parts of Windsor doing really, really well because they have the tourists. They can charge whatever they like but the outskirts of Windsor are absolutely devastated.”

He blamed the closures on large pub companies, some of which are trying to sell off pubs to clear debts, and high alcohol duty.

Pub casualties include places such as The Queen, in Dedworth Road, which remains boarded up.

The Sebastopol, in Clewer Hill Road, has been earmarked for development into nine apartments.

But Mark believes pubs are not dead yet.

The Clewer community is attempting to resurrect The Swan, in Mill Lane, which has been empty for two years.

It echoes his own efforts to lead a group which took over the Craufurd Arms, in Maidenhead, when its regulars feared it would be sold off for housing.

“It takes a lot of hard work and effort,” Mark said.

“We are all about particularly excellent beer (at the Craufurd).

“We are getting people in that we have never seen before.

“They are coming and they are staying.”