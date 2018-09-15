Staines man found not guilty of manslaughter of Mohammed Rasheed in Windsor

A 32-year-old man from Staines-upon-Thames has been cleared of the manslaughter of Mohammed Rasheed, who died after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Windsor last year.

Kirk Bentley, 32, of Church Street, was found guilty of an alternative count of affray by a unanimous jury verdict yesterday following a two-week trial at Reading Crown Court.

Mr Rasheed, 50, from Wembley, was found lying unconscious in the road at about 2.30am on September 10, 2017, having spent time in the Goswell Hill area in Windsor.

It was established that he had been the victim of an assault. He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, but he died two days later.

A post-mortem revealed that he died from a traumatic brain injury.

An investigation was launched by Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit on the night of the assault and Kirk Bentley was arrested on September 13. Another man, Ashley Ball, 28, of Holloway Hill, Chertsey, was arrested on September 14.

Both men were charged on November 8.

Ball had pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter on January 10, 2018.

Bentley and Ball will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday (September 21).

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ailsa Kent said: “This was a tragic case where an innocent man, cherished by his family, lost his life.

“I would like to thank the family of Mr Rasheed for their ongoing support of our investigation through what has been a very traumatic time for them.

“Additionally I would like to thank the public for their assistance in our investigation and the information they provided, without this we would not have been able to secure these convictions.

“This case shows just how easily a violent act can lead to someone senselessly losing their life.

“Although nothing can detract from the loss that they feel every day I hope that in some way the convictions of Bentley and Ball will bring a small amount of solace to the family of Mr Rasheed and all of our thoughts remain with them.”