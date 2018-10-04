Heathrow third runway legal challenges to be heard in March

Six legal challenges to Heathrow's planned third runway have been allowed to progress following a judge's approval today.

Protesters took to the Courts of Justice where they were told the hearing will take place over two weeks in March next year.

John Stewart, the chairman of anti-third runway group HACAN said: "This is a blow to the Government.

"At best it probably thought it would just need to defend two or three of the challenges. Now it faces all six."

A spokeswoman for Heathrow said: “We are participating in the legal challenges as an interested party given our role as the promoter of this critically important, national project.

"Our work in delivering Britain’s new runway will continue in tandem with this process, following overwhelming support in Parliament.

"We remain focussed on the work needed for our development consent order submission in 2020 and we are getting on with the delivery of this project which will benefit the whole of the UK."