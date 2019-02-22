Anti-fracking protesters gather outside Centrica HQ

Anti-fracking protesters gathered at Centrica HQ in Windsor today (Friday).

More than 50 people participated in the protest that saw the main entrance of Centrica’s office turned into a fracking site, complete with a fracking rig, 80 metres of piping and fake money.

Speaking at the protest Annabel Gregory from Reclaim the Power said: “We need to keep 80 per cent of fossil fuels in the ground, including natural gases, in the UK.

“The people have said no in Lancashire and the council voted against Cuadrilla decision to frack, the government in Westminster overturned that.

“It [fracking] provides no jobs, it causes earthquakes, it ruins the environment, it increases climate change.

She says that Centrica, which owns British Gas, has been supporting fracking, having invested up to £60m into it while raising energy prices for consumers.”

Here outside Centrica’s Windsor offices where demonstrators are protesting against the British Gas owner’s investment in fracking. pic.twitter.com/JEPCyAPfzF — James Hockaday (@JamesHockadayBM) 22 February 2019

But Ms Gregory remains hopeful that people power is working, referencing the withdrawal of a project in Kirby Misperton in North Yorkshire.

“With the anti-fracking fight, we are winning,” she added.

A spokesman from Centrica said: “Everyone has a right to express their views and we respect their right to demonstrate peacefully.

“The development of natural gas from shale has a potentially important role to play in securing gas supplies for the UK. As the UK’s largest energy supplier, we believe Centrica has a duty to explore the potential of natural gas from shale to provide safe, secure energy to millions of homes and businesses.”