New documentary goes behind the scenes at Legoland

Television viewers will get a glimpse behind the scenes of Leogland resort in a new documentary.

The four-part series will give audiences an intimate look at the theme park through interviews with model makers, hotel housekeepers and roller coaster designers.

“We’ve been welcoming families to Legoland Windsor for over two decades and we thought it was about time we let the nation go behind the scenes to see what’s involved, and the secret tricks and tips, in keeping a 150 acre theme park and two hotels running around the clock,” said Marianne McGoldrick, marketing director at Legoland.

The series was filmed over five months last summer and the beginning of the year.

Viewers are introduced to the theme park’s expert model making team as they replace fences at Buckingham Palace in Miniland, watch families cool off at Drench Towers on the hottest day of 2019 and witness the events team race to display 3,000 pumpkins across the park for Halloween.

“Having reopened at the start of July, we’ve already helped thousands of families have some much-needed fun after a difficult few months and we hope that Inside Legoland: A World of Wonder will inspire plans for a Great British day out or staycation this summer,” Marianne added.

The park reopened on July 4 with a reduced number of pre-booked guests and social distancing measures in place.

Legoland: A World of Wonder will air on Channel 5 at 8pm on Sunday.