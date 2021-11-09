New luxury hotel Windsor Fairmont Park unveiled by Sir Cliff Richard

A new luxury hotel in Windsor has been unveiled by Sir Cliff Richard.

Fairmont Windsor Park had a ‘soft launch’ on Thursday, November 3, ahead of his grand opening in January.

The countryside hotel has 200 rooms, a spa with 18 treatment rooms, and seven restaurants and bars.

Hotel operators Accor and Arora Group announced the Fairmont hotel will be joining its portfolio of properties back in 2019.

The hotel is in the former site of the Savill Court Hotel and Spa adjacent to Windsor Great Park and the Savill Gardens.

Surinder Arora, founder and chairman of Arora Group said the hotel was the most ‘exceptional development to date’.

He said: “Over the last decade, our estate has grown significantly, with this landmark hotel joining our other flagship properties.

“Our team is passionate about offering every guest the absolute highest standards of service.

“This is so much more than a hotel – the dining options, stunning spa and wellness facilities and event spaces on offer, all set in this beautiful country location, make it a remarkable and unmissable experience."

It is the third Fairmont hotel in the UK alongside The Savoy in London and Fairmont St Andrews in Scotland.

The spa includes a six person hamman, a multi-person cryotherapy chamber, a 20m indoor pool, a Himalayan salt room, a courtyard hydrotherapy vitality pool and a Japanese Ashiyu foot ritual bath.

A two night break in January will set you back at least £893 for a King size bedroom and £1,436 for a suite for two adults.

Sébastien Bazin, Chairman and CEO of Accor, said: “Fairmont Windsor Park is a significant opening for the UK luxury hotel market, offering an unrivalled holistic wellness offering with wellbeing considered at every level of the guest experience.

“The impressive estate and its proximity to Windsor, Heathrow and London coupled with Fairmont’s commitment to service will ensure the grandest experiences for our guests.”