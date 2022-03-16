Windsor man charged with multiple drug offences

01:31PM, Wednesday 16 March 2022
A man from Windsor has been charged with multiple drug offences.
Kyle Ash, aged 19, of Kentons Lane, was charged with three counts of possession of cannabis with the intent to supply and one count each of possessing cocaine and cannabis yesterday (March 15)
The charges relate to offences in Windsor on October 2, 2020 and March 25, July 30 and September 11, all last year.
Ash was bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court 12 April 12.
