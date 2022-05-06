Royal Windsor Horse Show 2022 set for May 12-15

Tickets are still available for the Royal Windsor Horse Show at of Windsor Castle from 12-15 May.

Now in its 79th edition, the four-day event of equestrian displays and other events will include show jumping every day, with the Rolex Grand Prix on the final day.

Moreover, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum jubilee, the show will host an evening of ‘theatrical arena’ called A Gallop through History.

The 90-minute performance of historical events from Elizabeth I to Elizabeth II will tell the stories of the Spanish Armada, Oliver Cromwell, the Gunpowder Plot, the death of Charles I and the return to the of throne of Charles II, and touch on the lives of Shakespeare and Marlowe.

It will showcase 500 horses and 1,300 performers.

Dame Helen Mirren, Damian Lewis, Omid Djalili, Alan Titchmarch and Tom Cruise lead a line-up of talent for Sunday’s performance, which will be broadcast live by ITV.

The Royal Windsor Horse Show begins on Thursday (May 12) with show jumping.

Spectators will see horses leaping jumps from 1.2m to 1.6m. In addition, the high jump will be making a return on Thursday this year.

Alongside top-level jumping taking place in the Castle Arena, the show will also host young rider and National classes.

On Friday will be the international endurance competition, which involves riding on tracks across different terrains in Windsor Great Park.

There are specific speed requirements and checkpoints along the way. Competitors are issued with a map of the route a few days before the competition.

As well as show jumping, there will also be a host of showing classes for different breeds and types of horses. The judges are looking for the best example of a breed or type.

One to watch is the Mountain and Moorland Supreme Championship. These are native breeds coming from Exmoor, Dartmoor, or suchlike.

The 2022 edition will host 135 classes, including some new introductions.

The Shetland Pony Grand National will once again take centre stage in the Castle Arena. It will take place each day alongside the Pony Club Mounted Games and performances from The Musical Ride of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

In addition to the horse events, there will also be The Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix.

The driven dressage involves driving in a set series of movements and takes place on the Friday of the show.

The marathon stage requires the competitors to drive at speed around eight obstacles and takes place on Saturday.

The final stage is the cone driving on Sunday, where teams drive through narrowly spaced pairs of cones in a set time.

The Land Rover International Driving Grand Prix is one of the most prominent Driving events in the UK and is also a FEI World Cup qualifier.

Some non-sporting events are also available – the show will once again feature its Shopping Village with more than 175 shopping stands featuring brands such as Latham & Taylor, Le Mieux and Hermès.

The Village will be separated into four areas: Horse & Rider, Country Lifestyle & Living, Jewellery & Fashion Quarter and Royal Warrant Holders Association Pavilion.

For A Gallop Through history, The Corps of Drums of HM Royal Marines and Academy Voices will welcome the audience.

The show will be officially opened by The Tri-Service Guard of Honour who will be accompanied by the Household Cavalry Mounted Band and Massed Pipes and Drums.

There will be a tri-service orchestra supported by members of the National Symphony Orchestra.

The music has been specially curated by musical directors Debbie Wiseman and Lieutenant Colonel Jason Burcham.

To find out more about Royal Windsor Horse Show, or to book tickets, visit www.rwhs.co.uk