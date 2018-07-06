Organisers ban cyclist for life after horse is hit at Windsor Triathlon

Two cyclists have been banned from Human Race events following an incident at Royal Windsor Triathlon last month when a horse and rider were hit.

In a viral video released on Facebook, horse rider Jennifer Katherine revealed footage from her helmet camera which showed cyclists pass on both sides.

It then shows a cyclists attempt to overtake the horse on the inside, before colliding into its side.

Triathlon organisers, Human Race Events, said that an investigation was still ongoing and they had been liaising with police.

One cyclist has been banned for life from all Human Race events and another cyclist, who came forward after the incident, has received a 12-month ban.

Human Race Events said they will also be improving signage for the Royal Windsor Triathlon and improving communication with the horse riding community.

A spokesman said: “We take this incident very seriously and are committed to improving our processes.



"We believe this mishap is a poor representation of the triathlon community. The vast majority of triathletes and cyclists do follow the rules and ride with due care towards others.”

The company did not share the identities of the cyclists.