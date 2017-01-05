Cyclist dies after Winkfield Road crash

A cyclist has died after a collision with a van in Winkfield Road near Legoland this morning (Thursday).

The man, who was in his 50s, was taken to Frimley Park Hospital after the crash involving a silver Volkswagen Transporter van at 6.35am.

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon that the man died. His next of kin has been informed.

Investigating officer, PC Joy Jarvis of the Serious Injury Collision Unit, said: “Sadly a man has died and our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“We are continuing to appeal for anyone who has witnessed this collision to come forward.

“We would urge anyone who was travelling on the Winkfield Road near to Legoland between the times of 6.00am and around 6.40am this morning, to come forward.”

The road was closed between the North Street roundabout and Legoland roundabout for more than two hours while police dealt with the crash.

Call Police on 101 quoting reference 141 05/01/17.