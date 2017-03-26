Inner Wheel Club of Windsor and Eton come together to celebrate 78 years

Guests were serenaded at a birthday tea party for the Inner Wheel Club of Windsor and Eton.

About 60 of the club’s members gathered to celebrate its 78th birthday at York Club in Windsor Great Park on Thursday, March 19.

Members enjoyed afternoon tea and were entertained by James Couper-Johnston, of the Noteworthy Singers, who sang songs from musicals then serenaded the guests at various tables.

The group was also joined by members of other groups including Slough and Ascot, and the president of the Windsor and Eton Rotary Club Richard Kidson.

Inner Wheel club president Rosalind Pielou said: “We are a relatively small club so it is always nice to meet members from other clubs and get to feel you are part of a national and international community.”

Inner Wheel clubs were originally set up for the wives and daughters of Rotarians as, before 1989, women were not allowed to join Rotary clubs. The group meets on the first Tuesday of the month at The Manor Hotel in Datchet.