Boy, 14, loses consciousness and suffers fractured jaw during 'unprovoked attack'

A 14-year-old boy lost consciousness and suffered a fractured jaw when he was assaulted by four older boys in the Clewer Memorial Recreation Ground.

The victim was at the rear of the park, behind the sports courts with friends, when he was assaulted by the group of boys at about 2.30pm on Saturday, July 15.

He also suffered cuts and deep bruising to his head and face which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged.

It is believed the attackers and the victim knew each other.

The attackers are described as four white boys. Three of them are believed to be aged 16 and one of them is aged about 14. They were all wearing casual clothing and one was wearing a dark-coloured baseball cap.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Joyce from Maidenhead Investigation Hub, said: "This was an unprovoked attack which caused nasty injuries to the victim.

"I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may recognise the description of the offenders to please come forward

"If you have any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170209108."

Details about the incident were released by police today (Tuesday).

A 14-year-old boy and two 15-year-old boys, all from Windsor, have been arrested in connection with the incident. They have been released under investigation.