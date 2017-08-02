UPDATE: Car fire closes M25 clockwise near Slough

02:12PM, Wednesday 02 August 2017
The M25 clockwise is currently blocked with a ‘heavy build up of traffic’ between junctions 15 and 16 after emergency services were called to reports of a small vehicle on fire.
A Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew from Slough was called to the incident at 1.19pm along with crews from other fire services, specialist officers and the Highways Agency.
The vehicle is on the hard shoulder.
#M25 clockwise J15 - J16 is blocked due to a car fire. @RBFRSofficial Fire crews are on scene dealing. pic.twitter.com/Yg3xLWNnfh— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) August 2, 2017
Update 2.38pm: Highways England has said all lanes of the M25 have now reopened and delays are starting to ease.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night.
It's time to get voting as readers get their chance to decide the winner of the Independent Retailer of the Year at the inaugural Windsor and Maidenhead Business Awards.