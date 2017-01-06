SECTION INDEX

Watch: Coldstream Guard praised for 'wonderful gesture'

Watch: Coldstream Guard poses for photo next to young boy in full uniform

Social media has hailed a Coldstream Guard who gave a young boy who attended Windsor Castle wearing full soldier uniform a birthday to remember. 

Having stood to attention to salute the passing procession of guards, the four-year-old is then beckoned over to have his photo taken next to one of his heroes.

On Facebook, his mum thanked the guard for making her son's 'dream come true' and said he later messaged her to offer them a tour of the castle. 

The video posted yesterday has been shared hundreds of times, with viewers praising the guard for his ‘wonderful gesture’.

