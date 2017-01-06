Watch: Coldstream Guard praised for 'wonderful gesture'

Social media has hailed a Coldstream Guard who gave a young boy who attended Windsor Castle wearing full soldier uniform a birthday to remember.
Having stood to attention to salute the passing procession of guards, the four-year-old is then beckoned over to have his photo taken next to one of his heroes.
Future Guardsman in the making at Windsor Castle! #FutureGuardsman #WindsorCastle #ColdstreamGuards @visitwindsor pic.twitter.com/FRE4pXhRKh— Coldstream Guards (@ColdstreamGds) January 5, 2017
On Facebook, his mum thanked the guard for making her son's 'dream come true' and said he later messaged her to offer them a tour of the castle.
The video posted yesterday has been shared hundreds of times, with viewers praising the guard for his ‘wonderful gesture’.
