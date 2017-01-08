CCTV released following violent assault in Windsor

Police have released the CCTV images of men who may have vital information about a violent assault in Windsor.

On Sunday, December 11 at about 2am two groups of people got into an altercation in William Street and Peascod Street.

A 33-year-old man was assaulted by three men who used belts to hit him causing a large, deep cut to his head which had to be glued at Wexham Park Hospital.

Designated investigator Jacqueline Mackay from Thames Valley Police said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises the men in these CCTV images to please contact police as we believe they may have vital information about the altercation.

“This was a violent assault which only stopped when police officers arrived at the scene."

A 25-year-old man from Slough was arrested on the day of the offence on suspicion of affray and assault, he has been released on bail until February 7.

Call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.