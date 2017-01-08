Blaze in Windsor townhouse undergoing renovations

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Windsor townhouse which is under construction on Friday night.

Crews from Slough, Langley and Windsor were called to the house in Clarence Crescent at about 10.30pm.

The fire was in the top two floors of the building which is currently being renovated.

Four pumps and an aerial appliance, which is a bit like a cherry picker, were used to fight the fire.

The house was empty at the time and it is not known how the fire started.

Fire engines were at the scene for about three hours.