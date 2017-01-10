Family pays tribute to cyclist who died after Winkfield Road crash

A cyclist and 'staunch family man' who died following a collision with a van in Winkfield Road last week has been named by police.

Fred Dowling, 52, died in hospital on Thursday after his bike collided with a silver Volkswagen Transporter near Legoland at about 6.35am.

A family statement, released by Thames Valley Police today, described him as 'a beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all'.

The full statement reads as follows: "Fred Dowling, aged 52, lived in Wokingham all his life. He was a staunch family man providing for his wife and two daughters.

"A beloved son, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed by all. Fred worked at Ricoh for 18 years as a printer. He loved his job and stayed with the company when they moved out of the Wokingham area.

"A massive Stoke city supporter, he would often be seen wearing his club's colours and attended many matches as a season ticket holder.

"Music was a big part of Fred's life, 'The Doors' being his favourite group. Fred, with his very outgoing personality and quirky sense of humour loved hearing and also telling jokes, and has over the years given us all many happy memories.

"Fred's family send their heartfelt thanks to the off duty police officers, all emergency services and Frimley Park Hospital."

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information about the incident.