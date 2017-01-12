Robber threatens 18-year-old with hunting knife in Windsor

An arrest has been made in connection with the knifepoint robbery of an 18-year-old man in Windsor on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Burton Way between 9.45pm and 10pm, when the victim, who was with two friends, was threatened by a man with a knife, who then stole a quantity of cash.

The man with the knife, which is described as a hunting knife with a silver coloured blade about 30cm long, then ran off.

A 27-year-old man from Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident and released on bail until February 15.

Investigating officer Det Con Reese Williams, of Maidenhead CID, said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we are conducting a thorough investigation and have already made an arrest, however we still need help from the public.

“We are particularly seeking to locate the hunting knife used in the robbery. We believe it might have been discarded in a garden local to the incident."

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.