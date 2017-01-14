Partial collapse of historic building near Windsor Castle

A historic building near Windsor Castle partially collapsed on Friday (January 13), falling onto a car parked outside.

Firefighters from Slough were called to the former home of Nell Gwyn, the 17th century mistress of King Charles II, in St Alban’s Street at about midday. They made the scene safe and checked no-one was trapped.

The building now houses the Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant, named after the famous historical figure.

There were no casualties during the incident, in which a wall had fallen onto an Audi A3.

Crew manager Lucas Webber, of Slough Fire Station, said the scene ‘looked so dangerous’.

A heavy rescue unit was sent from Reading and the fire crew was there for about two hours.

A structural engineer was called and the fire crew handed the situation over to the police.

This morning (Saturday), a council spokeswoman said staff were on the scene and provided overnight security.

She added: “There is a partial building collapse as a result of building works.

“Tomorrow, we will continue to secure the building.”