Application withdrawn for ‘sexual entertainment venue’ in Windsor

Grace Witherden

The application for a ‘sexual entertainment venue’ in Windsor has been withdrawn.

In December, an application was submitted to the Royal Borough to turn Studio 15 in Goswell Hill into a seven-days-a-week venue which would be open from 5pm to 5am.

Studio 15 currently claims to regularly host ‘global celebrities and professional sportsmen’ and charges up to £1,000 for VIP tables.

The application was due to be discussed at a panel on Tuesday, February 7.

A spokesman from the Royal Borough confirmed the application had been withdrawn.

