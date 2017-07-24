Two drivers die after three-car crash near Legoland roundabout

Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a black Mercedes, a silver VW Golf and a blue Mercedes, in Winkfield Road at about 10.45pm.

The 23-year-old driver of the Golf, a man from Slough, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the blue Mercedes, a 50-year-old man from Bracknell, died after being taken to hospital.

The next of kin for both men have been informed.

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations manager Richard Thorpe of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating this tragic incident in which two men sadly lost their lives.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was on Winkfield Road before or after the collision and has any information about the vehicles or the incident to call us on 101.”

A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Slough, one from Windsor and a Heavy Rescue Unit from Dee Road were sent to the scene.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue four people from the cars involved.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour-and-a-half.