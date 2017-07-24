Mon, 24
19 °C
Tue, 25
23 °C
Wed, 26
19 °C
SECTION INDEX

Two drivers die after three-car crash near Legoland roundabout

James Preston

Reporter:

James Preston

1
Police launch murder investigation following Slough stabbing

Two people died following a three-car crash near the Legoland roundabout in Windsor last night (Sunday).

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving a black Mercedes, a silver VW Golf and a blue Mercedes, in Winkfield Road at about 10.45pm.

The 23-year-old driver of the Golf, a man from Slough, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the blue Mercedes, a 50-year-old man from Bracknell, died after being taken to hospital.

The next of kin for both men have been informed.

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations manager Richard Thorpe of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are investigating this tragic incident in which two men sadly lost their lives.

“We would like to hear from anyone who was on Winkfield Road before or after the collision and has any information about the vehicles or the incident to call us on 101.”

A spokesman for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said two crews from Slough, one from Windsor and a Heavy Rescue Unit from Dee Road were sent to the scene.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting equipment to rescue four people from the cars involved.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour-and-a-half.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

comment

  • krysbevans

    11:11, 24 July 2017

    Sadly this sounds like a head-on collisison with one car overtaking another. No mention of cyclists, but the roads between Maidenhead, Windsor and Ascot are only just wide enough for two vehciles. So cyclists force vehicles into head-on situations. This is especially risky near the many blind bends. I love cycling and can see the attraction of cycling on these roads. But I would never do it, despite having ridden (legally) on the A2 dual carriageway towards London. Should cyclists be banned before there is a repeat of this tragedy?

    Reply

    Report

Most Shared

Most Commented

Top Ten Articles

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved