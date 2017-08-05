Woman hospitalised following attack at Legoland

A woman suffered head injuries during an attack at Legoland yesterday (Friday).

Police want to speak to anyone who saw the assault, which took place at about 4.30pm in the Heartlake Mall at the resort.

A woman in her late 50’s had to be taken to hospital with injuries to her head and hands but has since been discharged.

Police say two teenage boys, described as white and about 14-years-old, were involved in the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting the reference number 43170231022 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.