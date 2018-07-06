Queensmead School Windsor 'fails to meet all independent school standards' says Ofsted

A private school has failed to meet all of the independent school standards during an emergency Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors visited Queensmead School Windsor, formerly known as Brigidine School, on April 19 after the Department for Education received complaints about the quality of education and the health and safety of pupils.

A report published on June 21 said that teachers and leaders at the Catholic school did not provide appropriate support for the small number of pupils with special educational needs (SEN).

Inspectors also found that leaders failed to provide impartial careers guidance for sixth-form students.

The report said: “Support for pupils who have SEN and/or disabilities is too variable.

“Currently, there are no pupils attending the school with an education, health and care plan.”

It added: “Because of inconsistencies in careers education and guidance and in the support for pupils who have SEN and/or disabilities, standards are not fully met.”

The independent day school in Kings Road provides education for pupils aged two to 19, with fees from £6,630 to £13,320 a year. It accepts children of all faiths and abilities and has been granted permission by the Royal Borough to take boarders.

Inspectors noted that most pupils exceed academic expectations by the time they take external exams.

Working relationships between teachers and pupils were also considered good, with learners receiving helpful encouragement and feedback.

Parents also said that their children are happy, safe and well looked after at the school.

Dawn Fleming, head of business affairs at Queensmead School Windsor, said: “Queensmead has switched its inspection regime from the Independent School Inspectorate (ISI) to Ofsted.

“The school believes that Ofsted is more focused on a child’s education than the ISI and so Ofsted inspection is more appropriate to Queensmead’s goal of maximising educational outcomes for each child, regardless of ability.

“The emergency Ofsted inspection is helpful in that it has highlighted areas for the school to focus on as we switch from the ISI inspection regime to Ofsted in preparation for a full inspection.”